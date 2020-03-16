Oh, OMG! Jennifer Lopez gets a dress transparent, and only two gulls, the clog

The beautiful singer Jennifer Lopez shocked back to her fans, while posing with her husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez in a black dress with transparencies. Oh, mom, it is the devil, the fashion!

16. March 2020 · 09:52 hs

A dress with transparency it seems to be difficult: what do I wear underneath?, what color I wear it?, what is it with pictures or without?

But it seems that the beautiful Jennifer Lopez or what to think, and risked his 50 years of modeled your figure intact with a black dress, set and light permeable. Oh, OMG!

In addition to her fiance Alex Rodriguez, JLo was at a party with this look that let see part of her left waist, a pair of black high heels and a portfolio of jewelry silver-plated.

Have you noticed that these gulls, you censor every opportunity to see something more? Oh, do not even know, turned to disguise pants, this fold!

How to show the slides without dying in the attempt?



You know: the films are out of fashion, only you should find the opportunity to incorporate in your looks.

How skirts (and pants under), blouses (and the top of a bikini), also dress (with a top), with neutral colors (not necessarily black), you can add a belt so mark your silhouette in the middle, there are thousands of forms. Now your lies!