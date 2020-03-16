Outfits Shakira, the you simulate, without much (or no) problem











Shakira is one of the most famous singers in the world, and we see nothing in the half-time break of the Super Bowl LIV, in addition to JLo and other great guests.

Just yesterday, Shakira was much to tell, thanks to the look, which was. at the conference prior to their presentation in the Super Bowl Many people were in social networks, it looked “fodonga”, but their fans defended the make sure that this is your style.

And we can’t deny that the style of Shakira has always been fashion-relaxed, that is why here we are sharing some looks you can copy without problems.

1. Jeans broken + loose blouse + boots with a heel

Shakira made it clear that the jeans have broken, out of fashion, the your attracts in the closet and wear a blouse is loose at the top, however, tailored to your waist, and a pair of high heel boots.

2. Dress cut “A” + Slippers

A dress with a lack of cut “A” is perfect for a party, leisure or celebration of your birthday child. You can combine, like Shakira, with a pair of sneakers and high heels to make your silhouette is stylized.

3. Bag + leather pants

As evening? You decide to combine your leather pants with a T-Shirt in a classic and your bag is a favorite. Can this outfit will have you a pair of boots, like Shakira, or the tennis-and-white, the worship of both.

4. Denim dress + boots

Your denim dress, or dress can Arte funcion to put together a casual look if you combine it with boots. It is not necessary, these are platform-like the one of Shakira (this could be something, the end).

There is an outfit Shakira you love?

