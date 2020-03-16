Photo: Grell Selena Gomez with a woman like this in broad daylight

Selena Gomez has been controversy in one of the Actresses

09. March 2020 · 16:58 hs

Selena Maria Gomez is a singer and songwriter, American, 27 years old, came to the big screen, because we remember that her first appearance was nothing more and nothing less than on the Disney Channel.

Remember that, Selena gives a part of the great series “the wizards of Waverly place”, there were able to catch you and fall in love with hundreds of young people, as she was every day of the series, through the channel.

The photo of the we in the present day, a lot of controversy caused in the world, as we can clearly see Selena Gomez hugging, Taylor Swift, and this is the reason why their fans are shocked and have not stopped to comment on the image.

Since both of the singer show very happy, rozagante and many of his fans have said that the dress of Taylor Swift is a little torn on the front.

Between the comments of these two women together are: “my God, my God, I go to paralyze the heart” “I love Selenaaaa I can’t deal with it,” “my sorceress, my dear, how much I love you and Taylor Swift I know remains.