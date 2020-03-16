Scarlett Johansson has helped to change the victim of a Black widow



16/03/2020

– …

And you can help.

For



Dyllan Souza



→ We are all very excited about the new Film The Black Widow. The adventures of a solo from the heroin-promises major revelations in the Marvel universe, and it can be last, we will see, the character in the universe, because the movie takes place before the sacrifice of the character Upcoming Appointment. Now, in an interview Scarlett Johanssonhas shown that it has helped to change the scene, to ensure that they would have been even more dramatic.

See also: – The coach is seen in a new poster for the Black widow – The Black widow is in a white suit for the cover of a magazine – Shang-Chi, and the legend of the Ten rings, there is a villain in a classic Marvel can

The actress told EW about her influence on the death of the heroine. According to her, the original plan was quite different, much more brutal. We got to see that in the scene that you have deleted, and it showed Energy-Used To and The Widow Black The fight against the forces of Thanos, before Natasha decides to make the sacrifice so that people Like us have a jewel-like quality.

[Ap he said that his first thought was to be the character, ravaged by a series of People like * You”. She continued: “I was like, ‘you forgive your parents never us the visual of these creatures.”

After explaining how she felt, the scene was changed, and we know the result already. We had one of the scenes of the touch the most, and in the whole of the MCU, a very beautiful sacrifice on the The Black Widow that is, as a result of the co-author Stephen McFeely it was not a fight to save a family of gray Hawk, but a struggle for a family of your own.

This was in the best way possible, for us, the audience, to the account of the smallest details, from the Scarlett Johansson the idea of a long time.

What do you think of the statement in the show? Would you change anything in the big picture? Please comment.

Keep up with our list of the 10 things you need to notice, in the latest trailer for Black Widow: