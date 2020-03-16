Selena Gomez charmed with your look in the style of Rachel from “Friends”
The singer and actress surprised her fans with her spectacular look to change.
Selena Gomez to change impressed her fans with her look, as he is in a tv show.
Compared with Rachel,
After the surprise, they found, their fans, and many commented that the exchica Disney had a lot of similarity Rachel from the famous series “Friends“.
Selena Gomez has a lot of changes in your life, because now one has with his new album “Rare“ the singer has re-recorded downloads.
The exnovia singer Justin Bieber the revival of the iconic look ” – the used, the wanted, the famous actress Jennifer Aniston in “Friends”. This made it clear, when he turns to the tv program, “The Kelly Clarkson”, to boast of his new style, inspired by the nineties.
The star attracted the attention of the audience and of his faithful fans, because the young artist looks more beautiful than to change ever with your new look that is stress, angelic face.
“You look beautiful”, “What Justin Bieber was lost, you’re a goddess”, “This is the look sits you very well, beautiful”, “you look like Rachel from Friends, both my favorites,” were some of the comments.
Some time ago, Selena Gomez commented on during the broadcast “The Ellen Show“I cry in the program of “Friends” every Thursday, and began to when the Chapter ended. This suggests that your new change, if you was inspired by Jennifer Aniston.
The artist now sees beam to have never lived, and that a stormy past, in addition to the canadian singer, who is married now, with the model Hailey Baldwin.
