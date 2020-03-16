Selena Gomez is the Queen of Instagram, even on a different profile

United States, Los Angeles.- Selena Gomez appears in a new image

and Instagram smashing likes. The singer was scheduled to have a couple of

photos of advertising for the brand running shoes Pumabut after the photo session on the

last-minute, posed for a Glam Selfie with her look.

The make-up artist of Selena, Hung Vanngovisited to publish your page Instagram, the selfie, in which she appeared next to her and stylist Marissa Marinoj to the reveal of the termination. On the picture you can see how the singer’s “Good For You” with a make-up tip, while you are swinging, with tire-silver earrings and a blazer to a brown and white plaid, with the hair pinned up.

Hung makes a face, kisses

if he makes up for on the left, and Marissa the same face you on your

right. “Already our shoot, a selfie has been canceled!”,

subtituló in the snapshot, while also etiquetaba on Puma.

Fans Selena Gomez needed not long in the answering of the photo-epic, and, of course, they were full of compliments. “Beautiful, beautiful, all of you,” wrote one fan, while many of the other Emoji with the eyes on the heart. Selena also spoke about the photo Hung and showed love through his words. “Aw, I wish that we are together,” he wrote.

If Selena is not prepared to have the photo shoots for Puma, enjoy the release of their last album “Rare”. The disk is full of personal songs about their struggles for love and life, and in an interview, he admitted that, although they learned a lot, has a lot to “discover”.