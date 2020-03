It is a video very fun to play Selena Gomez and Zach Kingby magic with celebrities for YouTube Tik Tok.

Selena Gomez / Zach King

The truth is, it’s all a super-trick-video makes a ‘model’ to Selena.

Check out the entire process in the next clip and discover the trick makes the interpreter, Look at her now.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7KrNXLU-TyM(/embed)