Taylor Swift asks to take their fans seriously, the coronavirus

The whole world has their eyes on the coronavirusyou to the global pandemic. Almost all countries are affected by the impact, take drastic measures to put the brakes on its rapid expansion and prevent collapse of the health systems. Since the closure of schools up to the closure of shops and restaurants, it’s time to stay home, and everyone carries on responsibility as an eu citizen.

Something that not everyone has decided, from the very first moment. Therefore, the singer is Taylor Swift wanted to send message his fans (more than 128 million fans), by the responsibility, the people through their Stories of Instagram.

Instagram / @Taylor swift Instagram

Swift he wrote: “I still have many of you Instagram and I love you, but I need my concern is that they are not of enough value to this situation. I see that a lot of people to meet and celebrate the many celebrate. It is time, cancel plans, be isolated as much as you can, and don’t believe that, because you’re wrong, you’re not the virus is transferred to the elderly and vulnerable. It is a time, which is very scary, but we have to, victims social now”.

How Taylor Swiftmany faces, familiar call, the responsibility to slow down from each other, since the sum of all these individual efforts are the only way, the coronavirus is up to date. Another example yesterday in the nets Heidi Klum. The German model shared on your account Instagram during the last week ill be your man, fresh from the tour. And to receive the results of their tests should, coronavirus they had decided to distance for non-spread virus.

With a video in which both of them are kissing through a glass, the model has ceased to be written:” social distance it is what we do now is, to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all together in this and it depends on us, to protect our loved ones, our neighbors and our communities. Do not listen to the officials and stay home if you can, distánciate physically from other people… especially if you feel well. I see all the beautiful things that the people of the world, and the me hope! I send you all love, positivity and healing vibrations”.