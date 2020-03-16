Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, warning against the coronavirus

MADRID, 16 Mar. (CulturaOcio) –

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus some of the great stars of the music locked in, they asked their fans to stay in their homes and as a measure responsible, given the spread of the coronavirus.

On Instagram, Lady Gaga the disease atajada with “kindness can throws”, and he adds: “This reminds us of what is, to feel and to be human. I think it is very important to recognize that we are, and we are a unique community of global type. We can not do this without the kindness”.

And has been thinking about: “The coronavirus has no prejudices. My thought for the day is to accept that there will be moments, in the us feel helpless and out of control, but we can fill that gap with kindness and be part of the solution to a global problem. We can learn healing, to be kind and care for each other, each other in this time”.

For his part, Taylor Swift expressed its “concern” in view of the possibility that “things don’t take that seriously enough now”. “I see a lot of posts, meetings, and festivals, happen still. This is the time to cancel the plans,” has made that clear.

“It asislarse really, as much as we are not able to spend perhaps someone a little more, or prone to this. It is a time is really scary, but we have to make sacrifices in this time,” he pointed out.

Comparatiendo a clip of Hannah Montana on Twitter Miley Cyrus also talked to her fans: “I Know reflective. With respect. To be compassionate. MAN. While we prepare ourselves to be in the distance partner. No one needs all of the soup shop. The more atesoremos, more expensive and scarcer, the demand, leaving many without essential items. This is a good time to practice the attitude back”.

The three singers following in the footsteps of Ariana Grandewho has in his followers more seriously coronavirus are required: “I can still hear a surprising amount of people things like: do not say ‘this is a big problem’, ‘us’, ‘we need to continue our lives’. And that has me hallucinating really”.

“I understand that it is so, as I delivered them to you sentíais a couple of weeks, but please, read what’s going on. Please, do not look the other way,” said Ariana.