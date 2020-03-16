Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande sent a message to her fans alerted the COVID-19

Singers such as Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga, the steps of Ariana Grande followed and not recommended to leave your fans in the house, in order to prevent that the coronavirus is, expand.

Madrid, 16 (Europa Press).- Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are some of the great stars of the music, and urges his fans you have to stay in their homes bound as a measure responsible for the expansion of the coronavirus.

On Instagram, Lady Gaga, the disease throws can atajada with “kindness,” and he adds: “This reminds us of what is, to feel and to be human. I think it is very important to recognize that we are, and we are a unique community of global type. We can not do this without the kindness”.

And has been thinking about: “The coronavirus has no prejudices. My thought for the day is to accept that there will be moments, in the us feel helpless and out of control, but we can fill that gap with kindness and be part of the solution to a global problem. We create to learn, healing, to be kind and care for each other, each other in this time”.

For his part, Taylor Swift expressed her “concern” in view of the possibility that “things don’t take that seriously enough now”. “I see a lot of meetings, meetings and celebrations, the events continue. This is the time to cancel the plans,” has made that clear.

“It’s really isolated, as much as we are not able to spend perhaps someone a little more, or prone to this. It is a time is really scary, but we have to make sacrifices in this time,” he pointed out.

You share a clip of Hannah Montana on Twitter, Miley Cyrus has also spoken about their fans: “I Know reflective. With respect. To be compassionate. MAN. While we prepare ourselves to the social distance. No one needs all of the soup shop. The more atesoremos, more expensive and scarcer, the demand, leaving many without essential items. This is a good time to practice the attitude back”.

Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing…. No ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice harmonic lock… pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

The three singers following in the footsteps of Ariana Grande, the prior asked his followers, the more seriously coronavirus: “I have a surprising amount of people still hear things like say: ‘this is not a big problem’, ‘us’, ‘we need to continue our lives’. And that has me hallucinating really”.

“I understand that it was so, as we believed, a couple of weeks, but please, read what’s going on. Please don’t make it, turn a blind eye,” said Ariana.