Taylor Swift-message, which asks of coronavirus, your fans, more responsibility

Taylor Swift you are asked to understand their fans better and the responsible of the pandemic coronavirus the world has changed since weeks and further care during the quarantine.

Through their stories Instagram, Taylor Swift as noted, as some of their fans have used the unemployment of labour, or the work from home companies, trips or celebrations, increases the risk of infection.

The Instagram Taylor Swift



“I’m still to many of you and I love you very much, but I must say that I worry that you do not give him the necessary seriousness of the situation…

…I see that a lot of meetings and parties are still in progress. This is the time to cancel plans, asilarse not transfer as much as you can and don’t assume because you feel sick, older, or other persons at risk.”

Taylor Swift and ended his message: “it Is a scary moment, but we have to make social sacrifices now.”

Taylor Swift warns that the coronavirus

After the message, Taylor Swift, her fans around the world, your message is welcomed also reminded other fans follow the advice of the singer and more responsibility for the prevention of further infection.

Taylor Swift, I am not worthy that you enter my house, but a word from you is enough to cure me At the time, � � (@buenoperdon)decided to

March 15, 2020

“The matter is so serious that the same taylor swift had to go to say, the donkeys are staying in your house. Or THE DEEDS, GRAB you cell PHONE AND A SOCIAL NETWORK. YOU. THE GATOCUEVA. This is also good so you don’t ignore this, anyway,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

You may be interested in: Taylor Swift connects almost a famous series on The CW, what Would stop the music?