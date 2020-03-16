‘The Eternal’: Marvel releases synopsis for the film, the Angelina Jolie – 14/01/2020

In the months before the release, scheduled for November 2020, in the movie “the Eternal”, was his brief overview of the official, released by Marvel today. The film is accompanied by Angelina Jolie and produced by Kevin Feige, the head of the studio.

“‘The Eternal’ presents an exciting new team of super-heroes in the universe of Film from the Marvel comics, the lived aliens in the past, which in secret on earth for thousands of years. After the events of the Avengers: deadline, a tragedy that is unexpected, that you come out of the shadows, come together, and against the enemies of the oldest of mankind, and the Deviant,” says the text.

“The cast is amazing and includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful, Ikaris, Gemma Chan as a lover of mankind, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani, such as the cosmically-powerful Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as a super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry, the clever inventor of Phastos, Salma Hayak as the leader of a wise and spiritual, and Ajak, Mildred McHugh, as the eternally young, Sprite, Mr. Lee and the mighty epic of Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan, as the indifferent, Druig, and Angelina Jolie as a ruthless warrior Topic. Kit Harrington has been cast as Dane Whitman,” concludes the summary.