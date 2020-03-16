The father of Beyoncé is preparing a musical by destiny’s Child

Beyoncé just premiere via Netflix to its impressive documentary Homecoming. The film tells the Assembly one of his shows most iconic (Coachella 2018), while when loading of the most incredible moments of the show. Beyoncé speaks about his private life, his obsession with perfectionism, his artistic vision and business. The camera sneaks into the studies, in the live show and behind-the-scenes.

Days after the mega-premiere, the father of Beyonce, Mathew Knowlesannounced that lies in the production of a musical Destiny’s Childthe band that Beyonce was in the music world.

The musical holds the title of Survivor: The Destiny’s Child musicand is told from the perspective of Knowles, former manager of the group. He said:

“I want to run the curtain. I feel that it is time for the world to hear, the chance to see and feel the victories and defeats I’ve had as a husband, father, and manager who risked everything in the attempt of fulfilling the dreams that my and the other.”

Mathew Knowles is working with producer and film-maker Je Caryous Johnson and plan the premiere in the year 2020 in Houston, with projections, with him to Broadway and London’s West End.

“We are an honest description of the successes, obstacles, and the development of the band more of a female icon of all time and the mastermind behind it.”

Apparently, Beyoncé has not spent would be part of the process, or at least, not news. Destiny’s Child, disbanded in 2006 and its members are more than you think, are Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.