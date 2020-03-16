The father of Beyoncé prepares music from destiny’s Child

Manhattan.- The father and exmanager of Beyonce, Matthew Knowles, confirmed that he will write itself musical based on the career of Destiny’s Child, the group, in the Texas singer revealed.

Knowles mentioned that he produced the show “Survirvor: The Destiny’s Child Musical“he will make his debut in Houston, Texas in the next year, and hopes it in Broadway.

For the father of Beyoncé, this musical version is an honest and a sample behind the scene, of this group, in which he called the “Queen Bee”.

He added that the work starts from the beginnings of the group, and progressing chronologically until they came to success and was one of the pioneers in the industry musical.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyYnnUcgeMc(/embed)