The momentazo of Beyoncé sings ‘Happy Birthday’ Diana Ross

Diana Ross has complied with, 75 years old, and yesterday it celebrated it for everything is high. With a party worthy of a diva of the music, as the artist was surrounded by family and friends, many of them well-known. Beyoncé was part of this exclusive guest list, and in fact, he played in one of the great moments of the evening sing the Happy Birthday on Diana Ross. Unforgettable!

And that is Diana Ross not only celebrated his birthday, but six decades of a career. So, almost nothing! Famous celebrities like Ashley Simpson, P. Diddy, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, or Beyoncé did not want to miss the opportunity to compliment personally.









One of the most special moments of the night happened, as the daughter of Diana Ross, Tracee, threw himself to the questions: “how Beyoncé, are you still here? Do you want to sing happy birthday?”. The interpreter Crazy in love he agreed without hesitation, and offered a for the congratulations birthday sung to a very special story.

You only need to see the face of Sean Combs, better known as P. Diddy, the singing while listening to an artist like Beyoncé in the Happy Birthday especially to one of the icons of black music of all time, Diana Ross.





Khloé Kardashian did not hesitate to burn the scene and share it on your social networks, where already viral. You can tell that the friendship of Beyoncé, Diana Ross made her stronger, if the first life was Deena Jones Dreamgirlsa film inspired by the story of the Supremes, the band, where Diana Ross began his career with music.







