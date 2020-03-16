The players in the quarantine, go to loads of Italian games Online… Fortnite and CoD

Koronawirus this is now the number one topic in the whole world and our lives radically changed in the last time. It is not only in high mortality, but also the paralysis of public life and the financial, closure of schools and shops, restrictions on movement and comfort of home, the closure of borders or the recall of subsequent events. Although the disease had its origin in China, where, however, the largest harvest (more than 3 thousand mortality) were collected, but for some time now, Europe is the epicenter koronawirusa and the worst Situation in Italy, where already registered over 1,800 deaths, by COVID-19. To fight the spread of the Virus, The Italiansequally, however, as we have decided to close schools all over the country, and you have means to this warrant of the stay in the house, what, that millions of school children now have a lot of free time in the houses.

Bloomberg, the primary Internet Provider in Italy, an increase in the load on the network. two-thirds of the in the last two weeks.

As to be expected, one of the biggest attractions, which reached the youth, Video games, and such popular notions as Fortnite whether Call of Duty (including the just-released free Call of Duty: Warzone) take a large in honor of their free time, but also, as it turns out, is the bandwidth-Website. In fact, as reported by Bloomberg, the main Internet Provider in Italy, Telecom Italia SpA, increase the load on the network. two-thirds of the in the last two weeks. “We have a growth of Internet traffic by more than 70% of our broadband network with a very large share of Online games like Fortnite,” said the company’s managing Director, Luigi Gubitosi.

In addition, the players will get big Update for this title, and almost at the same time. In view of the fact that this Update ‘ weigh-in y up to 25 GB, it should come as no surprise that Internet providers have a Problem with the spontaneous and a dramatic increase in the load on the network. This caused outages of the Internet in Italy, but also the Telecom Italia assured that the network already works, “flawlessly and with a larger volume than in the past few days”. The American Internet provider decided naotmiast in advance, and work, for example, AT&T and Spectrum limitations on the scope of the data for your broadband Internet access, for a similar Situation, mcast offers a free 60-day Internet for weak best-paid Americans. Because they keep in mind that, apart from the young people who attended no schools, a large number of adults, then moved to teleworking from home, for which Internet is required.









