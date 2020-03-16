The sad reason why Selena Gomez thinks that she is an old maid

Selena Gomez makes for a lot of fear that no one will fall in love with you…

Selena is one of the most beautiful girls and famous in the world; however, as we has many uncertainties and fears in which they work, in order to achieve the emotional stability.

After her failed romances with artists such as Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, have left a terrible uncertainty in her life for romance.

“This is what I had problems over the years. The self-esteem and confidence in myself is something I have daily. In fact, it is better, since I work in a growing, but always I’ll remember“: Said Sel in past interviews.

In an interview with Apple’s Music and Genius, Selena admitted that it’s time to think in she came, bridesmaidand fears, that not just any guy, fall in love with you:

“I cross a lot of changes in the course of the same day. Sometimes I am a bit confused and say to myself: ‘I’ll always be alone forever, it’s terrible’. And fifteen minutes with happened to me, and I believe that there is always a soul mate for everyone“.

Selena added that this is exactly what I wanted to say on your album, ‘Rare’, too, because she is afraid to re-engage in a relationship so toxic that he’s with Justin Bieber.

“We must recognize that, if it is only a relationship, it is not necessarily the end of the world. I’m a girl-in this sense-I know that I experience a lot and learn. And the problem is that I have settings, which are very toxic in certain couples, especially young people: it seems that some satisfaction with the idea of hurting these people, you know you want to“.

We are sure that like Selena, there are many other girls who have experienced the same fears and uncertainties, but we hope you understand as well as you, try that sooner or later, love always!

What do you think of the fears that Selena faces about her life romance?

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico