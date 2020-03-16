The unexpected confession from Kim Kardashian on the coronavirus. Creepy!

Kim Kardashian again and again they surprised their fans with new publications through your social networks and dej atnitos all with an unexpected confession.

From your personal Twitter account, the American socialit together with their fans are a scary prediction in relation to the topic: the coronavirus.

– In The News

This forecast dates back to the year 2008, and the information of one’s sister the American entrepreneur, Kourtney Kardashian, through the group chat of the clan.

“Kourtney just said this in our group chat”, the wife of Kanye West of your official in addition to a picture, a photograph, a book, written by the psquica Sylvia Browne for the year 2008 appears to be.

“By the year 2020, a serious lungenentz extension, like a disease spreading all over the world, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes, and resistance against all known methods of treatment. Almost the most irritating is that the disease to be the fact that they suddenly all disappear quickly when you arrive, attack again ten years later and then disappear completely”, – said in the announcement that public the daughter of Kris Jenner with the advance of the epidemic forecast.

As you can imagine it, the fans the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” entered your current password, and let thousands of messages to describe that it is a warning.

“This is really creepy”, “The world needs a lot of help,” “I’ve got spirit, faith in the Christ”, “Everything scares me”, “buttonhole-all is well”, “guard ms”, “Why horror!” or “it surprised Me, this proliferation”, are just a few of the posts, which was achieved, read on the website Kim Kardashian.