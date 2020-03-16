This photo of Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the NBA finals, viral of the worst possible reason, turned

Jay-Z and Beyoncé came to the third game of the NBA finals.

(CNN) — The fanaticism of Beyoncé is everything, and their bites have no rivals in the present.

The fans of Beyoncé (the Beyhive or beehive Bey) saw a photo viral and his queen Bey and Jay-Z in game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening and were not satisfied.

The photo shows Nicole Curran, the wife of the owner of the Golden State Warriors, Joe Joe, to speak obliquely about Beyoncé, the rapper.

The fans began to quickly trollear Curran with emojis of bees and warnings about personal space.

A editor senior ESPN tweeted on Thursday in an interview with Curran, who told him that they disabled your account of Instagram, then death threats, about the situation.

“I just wrote with Nicole Curran, the wife of the owner of the Warriors, Joe, Joe, about the ‘incident’ last night with Beyoncé”, Ramona Shelburne. “He wept. He said that he had received death threats in social networks, the whole night and today morning have your account locked in case of IG only to stop you”.

Shelburne, said Curran had not noticed how much his interaction with the famous couple had the fans upset until he came home and saw text messages from friends and revised their accounts in social networks.

Curran said Shelbourne, who had invited them, the couple of games and was nothing unusual in the interactions of the last night. You asked, whether you drinks and took it with him.

“Curran says that Jay asked Z, a vodka with lemonade. She asked him if he wanted a lemon,” wrote Shelburne. “But you had a noise in the Oracle, and you couldn’t hear, before leaning forward. From there, the photos where Beyoncé looks suspicious”.

“Curran says, and then she fetched the drinks. ‘There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess, he said. ‘I never know you in this way. I can’t believe that our players go through. The children go through.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z is not the response of the image have responded publicly.