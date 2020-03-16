What c*** talk the latest single from Beyonce and Jay-Z? | Music

The latest single from Beyoncé and Jay-Z a revolution in the music world. The most famous couples of the pop (say anything, better, the R&B? what is rap? as the hip hop?) published APES**T as the first single disc surprise Everything Is Love.

Both are on a tour together recorriéndose in the world. On-The-Run-Tour II makes a stop in the capitals of the most famous in the world to claim that a very clear message: enter the position deserves, the black community.

Exactly this topic is the song and the video clip of turns Going apeshit. Just the title is a reference: “going apeshit”, literally “shit ” mono”, a metaphor that refers to anything that is powerful that it’s black people.

Also, remember that the expression means “to go, going apeshit” “crazy.” What is a Declaration of intention? Probably… What is, is crazy the world is, especially what it has done, The Carters, the few African-American most powerful in the world? (Courtesy of Obama, of course).

The whole song revolves around the metaphor of the race. It is a part of even in the Beyoncé sings “pay under the same” making it up for a plea in favor of equal pay. In this case, refers not only to the equality between black and white on the wage equality between men and women.

Also Going apeshit he constantly speaks of power and money. Beyoncé and Jay-Z enjoy of the money that you have is that you have gained, and the quantity of luxury objects can acquire, thanks to their millions. There is a sentence in which you say “I closed Colette“. Colette it was a world-famous luxury boutique in Paris, they were regular guests until the lock last year.

Watches, expensive cars, high-end, indirect, NFL… All of these are references to the empowerment of black, how to stay in the black, that historically, the municipality of blanca belonged to.

The video clip, a reinforcement of the message

All of this is reinforced in the video clip on the subject. Engraving in the interior of the Louvre (who has managed such a thing? only to you), the pictures show a guide full of references to racial, social and cultural rights.

The Carters, through the museum and shows the whole of art, created traditionally represents power, white: The Mona Lisa of Leonardo Da Vinci (a look back), The coronation of Napoleon of Jacques-Louis David or the famous statue of The winged victory of Samocracia,, the honor of the victory (obviously).

Prior to all these works, dancing, singing and challenge their power. Disobedience to the rules of the observation of these works revalidando be status quo you end the video clip with the Portrait of a black by Marie Guillemine Benoist.

Coincidence? Of course not. This work was painted in the year 1800, when the abolition of slavery came. Was adopted after the French Revolution in 1794, and was in 1802 by Napoleon. We, the tanto Beyonce as well as Jay Z want to do more than clear that black you find in a place more powerful than most of the community, the rich traditionally, white.