With her legs spread! Jennifer Lopez no cover, nothing! Look at his last photo

16. March 2020

(13:33 CET)

There is life outside of the reality of lives and the planet. The coronavirus does not seem that is the problem for some. And Jennifer Lopez is one of these people.

Many has surprised that the singer from new york, has not acted on the matter. And show a little awareness is what is minimally expected, the celebrities all over the world.

Jennifer Lopez, he

It is their chance to prove that they serve, to look a little more palmito. But it seems that JLo not missing.

In fact, the only reference that has the coronoavirus was in the stories, and what he has done to share a video Palermo in the a dj click on one of the topics at a party scratches on a balcony. The it, the not to lose is the ego, although at the end of the world.

Jennifer Lopez posing with her legs spread

What makes Yes, Jennifer is follow with great clothes and great body. The singer portorriqueño hung a publication with an instant-luce, with her legs spread, with a combination, the sheets of view “all” your lower body, and boasts a shape and the profiled legs, and edited.

At the very least, Yes, you can’t deny that they are at least entertaining during the delivery, with their poses, daring. And that is, what thought you have that almost 3 million followers you have to “like” in just a day, or thousands of users that you have written, comment. Attention on the photo.