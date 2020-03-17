A fan of Ariana Grande arrested, to deliver after trying to make a love letter to the singer

Um a big fan of Ariana Grande, was arrested, to provide in the vicinity of the home of the singer after he had tried to, a Declaration of love to the artist.

The man, in his mid-20s, in the age, you need to specify, in the rooms, in the You Angelesin the past, the end of the week, as reported by the TMZ.

It is believed that the young woman knocked on the door of the house of the singer, and asked to have a conversation with the one and the same. Ariana was not on the property.

Sources have revealed, the place that no one knows for sure how the people worked around the security measures in place to up to the door of the house, but as soon as he did it, called the police to the place.

In turn, the sources of the authorities, and they have confirmed that they have found a man near the door of the total and, while it was not the same, one of the police officers.

The authorities have found a new love letter for the singer, the instructions had to have the house of the artist.

Read more: Home-Jennifer Lawrence is still busy with a woman. The actress was in the scene