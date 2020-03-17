A woman breaks into the house of Jennifer Lawrence

According to the website TMZ, the house of Jennifer Lawrence got hacked, on Sunday (15) for a woman who went into the house, after they saw that the door was unlocked. The burglar was detained by the guards of the residence in the Los Angeles area.

She was in the scene at the time of the break-in, but his security staff stopped the woman before she could reach for the show.

The security service called the police, who arrested the intruder, 23 years old for misdemeanor offense.

The house is purchased in the year 2014, it took IN$ 8.2 million.The property was previously owned by Jessica Alba and Ellen DeGeneres.

