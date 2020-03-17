Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys family vacation in California, The

+







Alessandra Ambrosio in between Noah Phienix, and After the ship (photo: playback/Instagram) Alessandra Ambrosio in between Noah Phienix, and After the ship (photo: playback/Instagram)

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys family vacation in California, in the United States. The top model also shared a photo of the side of the children Noah Phoenix6 years old, and According To LouiseAnd 9, in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

“The way of the road. A family vacation,” wrote the model in the state that you live in the United States since the end of the teenage years, for professional reasons.

The 37-year-old has a physique that is eye-catching wherever, the model he was photographed kissing an Italian Niccolò OddiThe owner of the brand, fashion Alanui. The new novel takes place five months after the rumors, which came to be the end of the relationship, ten-year-old Janice with the manager Jamie Mazurthe father of the two children of the above.





