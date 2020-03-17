Alessandra Ambrosio poses for a photo with a fan at the door of the hotel, in são paulo, Brazil,

+







Alessandra Ambrosio will be)a fan on the door of the hotel (photo: LEO FRANCO /AGNEWS Alessandra Ambrosio will be)a fan on the door of the hotel (photo: LEO FRANCO /AGNEWS

Alessandra Ambrosio has been raised by the fans, if you go out of the Hotel, it is an impossible task, in the gardens, in Sao Paulo, on the morning of Friday (19). Beautiful, a model, posed for photos with fans who approached the spot.

Living in Los Angeles, California in the United States, she arrived in Sao Paulo on Thursday (18) in order to take part in a fashion show. The top model Izabel Goulart was photographed leaving.

In an interview for an international magazine, Janice to her house opened, and she told what life was like for a family in Los Angeles. To stay “since I am constantly traveling for work, if I’m not on the road, and the only thing I want to do with their children at home. I come from a small city in Brazil, and in Santa Monica it has a vibe similar. I wanted a place close to the beach, where I can smell the scent of the sea breeze. This is my Paradise,” she said, born in Erechim, Rio Grande do Sul state.





