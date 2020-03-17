Alessandra Ambrosio practiced, body-boarding with daughter Anja – Who is the

+







Alessandra Ambrosio (Photo: Gabriel Reis/AgNews) Alessandra Ambrosio (Photo: Gabriel Reis/AgNews)

Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying his holiday in Brazil. This Thursday (11.), the upper is reserved for the morning, for the practice of bodyboarding, with his daughter According to theof 9 years. The little girl is the daughter of a model entrepreneur Jamie MazurShe has Yearfrom the last 5 years.

Janice had a lot of fun with the Orange and then took the opportunity to top-up your tan. They also ate corn and it was shells, the necklace made of cowrie.

The nature in Rio Grande do Sul, in the model, living in Los Angeles, California in the United States, for professional reasons. How you do this every year, she flew to the United States, with the children, the holiday to spend time in Brazil, where her family lives.

