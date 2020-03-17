All questions about the MET gala looks more viral

Annually, the MET gala the great feast has been in the world of fashion. With a hundred guests and a red carpet characterized by looks go of elections boastful or surreal elegance shockingin the year 2020, it will have to wait a little longer to enjoy as usual with the historic images, this celebration is in the Metropolitan Museum of art, New York. According to the centre for the prevention and control of diseases (CDC), which advises, not meetings of shareholders are carried out by more than 50 people in the next 8 weeks due to the COVID-19 or Coronavirus, the organizers is cancelled this fact planned for the 4. may (is inauguraría of the exhibition About Time: Fashion and Duration) and what you miss, when without a date, decided. Most of us are waiting for the new day, in which we entertain ourselves with a style unforgettable, collect some of the bets for fashion-virals of the last few years.

Blake Lively

By 2017, actress Blake Lively opted for a gown, mermaid line, with long sleeves and shoulders Versace, which is very similar to Kim Kardashian wore to the same event in 2015. highlighted by Atelier In addition to promoting to your slim figure the design was the attention to the bright, gold-coloured chains through the whole body, in contrast to the bluish-waterfall springs in the course graced the rock and the tail. Thanks to your choice, was on the best dressed this year.