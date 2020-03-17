Angelina Jolie is to help? Brad Pitt has not been to the AUCTION in order to re-establish a relationship with the child

Brad Pitt has been a case of absence of the latter, Sunday, 2, at the AUCTION, which is considered the Oscars of the UK. Right now, the sun shows us the reason for the star to have missed the all important awards ceremony.
The diary revealed that he is the star of the 56-year-old, saw a chance to get back in contact with her son Maddox, 18 years old. The two have not spoken since 2016, when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up.
The press release says that the split was a mirror image of the fight between Brad Pitt and Maddox. To be the organization of the AUCTION, only that the player was not in the location specified, with "family obligations". Brad Pitt even won the award for Best actor in a supporting role in the award. The newspaper spoke to a source who revealed a chance meeting with Brad Pitt. Maddox would be given a sign of re-engagement drawn up by the parent.
“Parents are the most important in the life of Brad is his, and he is willing to do anything to repair the relationship between the two,” said the official. The relationship between the two was always away, to keep track of when the Maddox was, a degree at a University in South Korea. With the help of the press, Brad Pitt have not confirmed the reunion. To date, there is no information to help Angelina Jolie, or to support the re-engagement of the parents and of the child.
