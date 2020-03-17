Angelina Jolie lets the kids spend the holiday with Brad Pitt

The margem voltage, Angelina Jolie seems to be ready for the cooperation with Brad Pitt in the favor of the well-being of the children. According to the sun, the actress has decided to be a “banner of peace”, the children spend the holidays with his father.

According to the publication, the parents of six children with the actor in the next few weeks, and while Jolie on the recordings for the upcoming Film.

Make sure this holiday is the longest period of time that the child with Pitt, and since the separation of the former couple.

It is worth noting that the decision of the actress and comes into full legal battle for the custody of their children.

Angelina and Brad Pitt began dating in 2004 and were married a decade later. In September 2016 they will be announced to the separation, and an end to the process of the divorce in April of this year.