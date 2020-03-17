Angelina Jolie talks about the surgery to prevent breast cancer – Who

+







Angelina Jolie44-year-old poured out his heart about his relationship with cancer. On the day of the The future he sticks a lumpectomy, in addition to after the removal of the tubes and the eggs, as they prevent one way to. She revealed that she had 87% chance of breast cancer and who have lost their mother, grandmother, and aunt to the disease.

“I just feel that I have made, to improve decisions, to be my chances here my children grow up and get to know my grandchildren. It is my hope to give you as many years to your life, and be here for you,” she wrote in the journal The TEAM. Angelina is the mother of Maddox18 , People15 , a, ZaharaIn , 14, ShilohAnd 13, and the twins Hotel and Knox, 11, Brad Pitt. The two announced their separation at the end of 2016.

The mother of the actress, Marcheline Bertranddied at the age of 56 in 2007 after a long battle with breast cancer and ovarian cancer. “She met some of her grandchildren, and was often too sick to play with them. Now, it is hard for me to think about something else in this life, when I think of how you will be able to enjoy your time, your love and care. My mother fought against the disease for a decade, and has reached the age of 50 years. My grandmother died at the age of 40 years. I hope that my choice will allow me to live a little bit longer.”

Angelina also revealed that the use of adhesives, with the hormones and not testing on a regular basis. “I see the changes in my body, but I don’t care. I’m alive and now I’m dealing with all the questions that you have inherited. I feel more connected with women now.”

The actress talked about the scars from your surgery, and that it is a question often asked of it. “I think, to overcome that our brand perception in the United States. They are all part of what makes us unique.”





