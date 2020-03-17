Angelina Jolie took the brave decision to save his life

Angelina Jolie is an actress, the most acclaimed Hollywood films, both because of her talent and beauty.
As one of the most beautiful women and sexy in the world, Angelina Jolie has gone through is to make a difficult choice, is planned for the beginning of 2013.
After finding out that he had a good chance of cancer in the future, the actress has decided to take definitive measures to your health save. In 2013, Angelina Jolie has discovered by means of tests, that I had the chance to get 87%, breast cancer. Angelina Jolie is impressive in the trailer for the new movie from Marvel
The shocking revelation was that they priorizasse your health in the first place, so that a sacrifice was unthinkable for a woman to be constantly recharged, the standard of beauty. “When I found out that this is my reality, I decided to be proactive and to minimize the risk as much as I could. I made the decision to have a double mastectomy is a preventive,” said the actress at the time. With that, they both Breasts removed as a precaution, reduces your chances of cancer to 5%. At the same time, Angelina Jolie has highlighted that the choice made her less feminine. To remove, on the contrary, the selection, my Breasts are only shown for the courage and strength of will in the show. “I feel empowered because I made a choice, so much so, that in no way diminishes my femininity. I don’t feel less of a woman,” said the actress. In the drama, one of the daughters of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Now recovered and is stronger than ever, and Angelina Jolie has the universe to be one of the stars of The gods, the new film from the Marvel. And the Eternal comes out in theaters on may 6. November in the year 2020.
