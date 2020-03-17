Beyonce and Donald Glover sing ” Can You Feel The Love Tonight

The premiere of the live-action version of the lion kingone of the classic Disney of the 90s increasingly, in the vicinity. The company is gearing up and launched a new breakthrough for the band.

In this flow to listen in the background, Beyonce-and Donald Glover-Can You Feel The Love Tonight singing”one of the most well-known themes of the original band was composed and interpreted by Elton John, 1994.

In the short clip of 30 seconds the singer of Single Ladies the rapper (also known by its name as a artísitico Further Gambino, are in perfect harmony and the song is touching, only listening.

Good acceptance

“I think I just shed a tear. I can’t wait until you #TheLionKing. Beyonce and Donald Glover are the angels”one of the many tweets, the match says that this version is beautiful.

It is important to remember that Beyonce will give you your voice to Nala and Donald, will Simba; besides them two, the film has a great cast consisting of actors such as Seth Rogen (Pumba), Chiwetel Ekiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), John Oliver (Zazu), and James Earl Jones (Mufasa).

25 years after the premiere of the animated film in 1994 it seems that everything is ready for this new version I have to the cinemas on the 19. July 2019.