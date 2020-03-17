Beyoncé gives you tickets for your concerts, if you spend the veganism

Beyoncé it is one of the artists, the more followers around the world, everything is a reference in terms of lifestyle, health, beauty, fashion and nutrition. The symbol is everything to brands and new trends. Now, just now, a challenge to their fans to the veganism.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are giving away free tickets to their concerts for life these are in the nutrition of vegetables. The artist My published a photo on Instagram and said: “ Greenprint (green footprint) is to eat more vegetables, in the high price” and “Monday without meat”. “What is your Greenprint? Click on the link in my bio to for a chance to win tickets for every show from Jay or my life. #Green print project”.















Greenprint

My tracks are marked in green: the eating of vegetables in the Breakfast and on Monday without meat”







Beyoncé











The competition is sponsored by 22 Days Nutritionan online protein bars of herbal and powder that Beyoncé has your friend, the nutrition consultant and personal trainer, Marco Borges. The Project Greenprint, so named because the new cookbook vegan Borges with the title The Greenprinthas adopted as a goal the improvement of the environment, the promotion of consumer to that of a vegan diet. The participants also calls for an exchange of their “Greenprint” or footprint of green, such as the commitment of Beyoncé the “Monday without meat”.

The enthusiasm of Bey and Jay-z, the project is not surprising. Already supported veganism in the introduction to the book of Borges. On your website, Greenprint Project, the fans of the artists encouraged “enter your name and e-to win mail for a chance to tickets for concerts of Beyoncé and Jay-Z for life” (but the small print says that the offer extends only for a period of 30 years, a figure that could, given the age of these two perfectly throughout the rest of his career).

With this campaign, Beyoncé is the one of the defenders more in the media veganism; below, you will also find celebrities how Miley Cyrus or Ariana Grande.







