Beyoncé, Rita Ora, Taylor Swift, and her new passion for this brand mallorca

In one of his last public appearances, Taylor Swift he conquered the media, thanks to a three pieces of images that she imagined as a woman of 30 years who is ready to eat (once more) the world. The singer opted for a look from the autumn-winter collection 2019/2020 of Carmen March for the presentation of the documentary “Miss Americana’, where it is obvious that the Spanish company is already part, in addition to Teresa Helbig, the collection of the brands ‘made in Spain’ that success outside of our borders.

Taylor Swift. (Getty)

For a look that will carry by the way, we have seen already Hailee Steinfeldin their toughest teen, consisting of a crop top and without a coat through. Hailee has several looks from the March in your wardrobe.

Although the brand now is a time of splendor, lives, it is important to recall that ten years ago, through a letter, the Mallorcan designer Carmen March, the setting of all of your activities announced. “After 11 years, with a project both enterprise and personal, the time has come to say goodbye. The situation, difficult for all, before my dream -as I think it is, this decision was, in principle, and for which I fought all the time – not possible today. I’ll leave it with the satisfaction very much have enjoyed and have learned more,” he explained.

After three years in Pedro del Hierro, went back in fashion stronger than ever, and was one of the more preferred brands of the Actresses with more popularity and followers (because, you know, what counts, this date today) in the panorama. Beyoncé set two years ago by one of your dresses, and it is known to all that if Beyoncé choose your brand, your signature is always good, things.

Rita Ora is a more music-stars captured the magic of Carmen March.

Blanca Suárez. (Getty)

Blanca Suarez it was spectacular, with its two parts of the signature, but it is true that this sentence also caught, a plane ticket to sneak in the closet Nicole Scherzinger.

On the red carpet in our country, one of the big German has to Marta Nietoand as well all the brand needs, wants success so overwhelming, as has the sympathy of the influencers deserve more up-to-date.

The German Caro Daur, the most important thing for his country, he loves his designs and posing with them in their networks, while Gala Gonzalez it is the other of the ‘squad’s March’.

The influencer of mixed blood puts the brand on various occasions, and white, show your designs an eye-catching Paula Ordovás is.

If she is successful between influencers is crucial in the present, do the Jenner is a must also, and Kendall Jenner already set for the brand.

Finally, do not miss the view, Carmen March, because, without a doubt, the company star of the year.