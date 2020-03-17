Brad Pitt is the resumption of contact with Angelina Jolie; here’s why

“Brad spoke with Angelina during a visit to Maddox in Seoul, south korea. Angelina, has been trying to heal the rift between the father and the son. But Maddox is not going to be receptive to,” said a source close to both of them.

The source points out that, while there is still a climate of awkward between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the first to believe in the former, you are really struggling, so that he is able to can be, the connection with his son over the old man. “Brad is still the optimistic,” he said.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for 11 years, between 2005 and 2016, and together they are the parents of six children: Maddox, 18 years of age and persons under 15 years; Zahara, at the age of 14; Shiloh, 13 years old, and twins Knox and Vivienne, the-year 11 -.

