Exclusive: CNN in Brazil, the year began with everything, and it draws 20 names from around the world, SBT, Record and Band

The ten-vehicle communication between the radio and tv stations, web portals, and the news and Newspapers were the objectives of the NOW in Brazil at the beginning of the 2020s the to the composition of the team. The channel to the news that she has at least 20 employees is ready to make his debut with the programming of the radio station in the middle of March.

A unique study of RD1 it shows you the world, SBT, Record, Band, Globo news, Band News, Record News, TV, culture, earth, life, STATION, UOL, Estadão newspaper and Radio Globo were the targets for the heavy artillery in the channel, under the direction of Douglas Tavolaro, a former Vice-President of journalism at the plate, starting with Brazil in the center, and the chief executive officer and managing partner of the AFRICA to Brazil

The names were popping up on the social networks, especially on LinkedIn, a platform for the professional market in the first week of January. A few of the names that they had almost a decade on the job, the other is behind the scenes of the channel to the news. They all have publications that show happiness for the new endeavor.

Among the names on The Vidica, which for 9 years was a producer of news stories on the journalism of the world in São Paulo, and, most recently, she worked at the National; she is the content manager for the CNN in Brazil. Also in the world, Gabriela Delman, the editor of the 1-hour and the press of Today, and set sail for the new project, to the executive editor.

Pedro Costa, ” the sport of the Land Alive, a network of agribusiness, the group of researchers in this week. He was the editor, coordinator and journalist, and now as a publisher of the content on the news website. “I leave this team (the family) to the next dream game. I want you to laugh in the heart, the teachings and advice, are all divided in some way. I thank God for the opportunity, the strength, the wisdom, and the help in these years.”wrote on LinkedIn.

For the record, the News channel, he wanted to be the first 24-hour news on the TV and it has changed a lot over the years, it comes as Mariana Vasques. She was co-coordinator of the edition of the texts, and, well, it will serve as an editor on the new cable tv. “A new era begins now!!! We Thank You, God.”he is a picture where you hold a mug with the logo of the news website.

Ananda, This is one of the names that were listed, to join the AFRICA to Brazil. By the end of 2019 at the latest rumors are that the journalists will have SEEN, the direction, the station is closed, even in the midst of rumors about a move to the young man, of the pan. She appeared in a photo next to Jeff Souza, Cassius Zeilmann, of which both are employed by CNN, and welcome to the channel, Silvio Santos.

All of the employees are for the company to António Costa, Chris Day, Maria of Palma, Daniel Adjuto, Phelipe ” Siani, Business William Have formulated Waack e Monalisa Perrone, the search of the house.

See the full list of the professionals who went to AFRICA to Brazil:

Ananda This – He was a reporter on the MAP; it is a reporter and editor at CNN.

Pedro Costa – He was the editor, coordinator and editor of the earth was to live, to be, the editor of the content of the news site.

Pablo Augusto – He was coordinator of in-Band; it is a publisher in AFRICA.

Tatjana Mocelin – He was the editor-in-chief in the SHOW, it will be the editor-in-chief of the news website.

Remember, You Need To Glenia – She was the editor-in supervisor -, Executive -, on-1; it is the editor-in-chief of the news website.

Mariana Vasques – He was the coordinator of the edition of the text in the record-News; an Editor at CNN.

Gabriela Delman – He was the editor of the 1-hour and the press, Today, in the world, and is the editor-in-executive at CNN.

Marina Motomura – She was the editor in the GALLERY; it is the editor-in-chief of the news website.

The Vidica – He was the producer of the news show in the post, I have been in the news; it is the content manager for the CNN.

Brian Cardozo – He was the producer of the news report on the Globo news; we produce the content for the news website.

Juliana Colombo – He was the producer of the news program in the areas of business, Finance, technology, and cities around the world, and is the producer of the content on the news website.

Charlotte Bridi – He was Retrieved, a reporter for the political and international level; it it is reported on CNN.

Talis On – He was a reporter on the Radio in the world, and have tickets for the SHOW, and the world, and reported on CNN.

Andrew Catto – It was reported in the television, art and culture, is a reporter for CNN.

Anne Santos – He was a reporter on the world, and reported on CNN.

It is The latter-day saints – She was the editorial in the Band; it is the editor-in-chief of the news website.

Daniel … Read More – He was a reporter on the record, it is reported on CNN.

Swim Ferrari – He was a reporter for foreign policy in the, is the editor-in-AFRICA.

Leanne Double – She was the editor-in-chief on the plate, it is the manufacturer of the content on the news website.

Paula Martini – He was a reporter at the STATION; it is reported on CNN.