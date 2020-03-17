Filtered stolen forbidden that Taylor Swift hidden (broken rock, and a little more)

Taylor Swift has again become news, for criticism, with hardness in the networks

The American singer Taylor Swift the criticism of your haters, the both wanted to have a try humillándola with old, dirty rags was always the goal. And your life has been, both professionally and personally, is never without controversy.

Taylor Swifta singer and composer, known since 2004, when Sony introduced to a record company, was one of the most innovative artists of the younger set, for the establishment of ATV Music. In the year 2006 album of country music that I just conquered, millions of people was put on her first debut.

Taylor Swift

In 2008, he had success his first nomination to the Grammys to collect thanks to their second album, ‘Fearless’, where he began, with his music already known to the world as could be ‘Love Story’. From here, his musical career went uphill, and reap success after the other.

It was very popular, and with the arrival of the social networks on her life, the singer was very active with his fans, so it simply had everything. For each release upgrade, the comments were both good and bad, and the young singer could not stop to read the comments of the haters, so much so that he did not, how important the topic is, disable the comments of your publications, not further inconvenience, and the haters, the rest will be carried out

Taylor Swift in the center of all the criticism

However, the haters of Taylor Swift won’t want to stop you, to humiliatetherefore, a photo by proliferation of social networks, the singer, before you start,, where he is posing with a mini skirt, where it confirms in every way that it is for a woman. Then others will tell you that she has not been taught by feminist, when, etc.

But we return to the case, is that a woman is a feminist – one of the many reasons – because you want to wear feel free, what you want, without anyone saying to you, what are you-and ignored the comments of others, and Yes, Taylor Swift before you start, there was and is a feminist.

Taylor Swift

The comments about your physical or your clothes in abundance, but, of course, is what to comment on the haters like to. But Taylor Swift remains quiet, also has a band of followers who defend every attack.