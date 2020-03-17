Fortnite, the helicopter receives? Today, Patch is-12.20

Message

Games

1 Minute back Wed3ug last doniesieñ for the game Fortnite, along with dzisiejsz1 aktualizacj1 12.20 trafi1, in particular helicopters, the most likely players bêd1 consume could only pojedynkê.

Ca3kiem possible that even today, flying with the helicopter in Fortnite.

The second season rozdzia3u in the second Fortnite will be continued, but that for some time on the net pojawiaj1 I note g3osy dissatisfied players, zwracaj1cych that in the manufacture there is not enough concrete nowoœci, the utrzyma3yby your interest in d3u what the hey. Rozpoczêcie the next season nieca3y miesi1c back wprowadzi3o several new¿x pomys3ów, but many liczy3o more. Ca3kiem possible that this Situation will change now, because wed3ug one of the most popular dataminerów spedicey1 eat it together with dzisiejsz1 aktualizacj1 for the game, finally trafi1, in particular the helicopters, which, apparently, you only pojedynkê.

Wed3ug doniesieñ car has posiadaæ 1500 life points and will not be so strong, to his obecnoœæ burzy3a the Balance of the game (for example, how by3o in the case of furs). Pe3n1 specyfikacjê helicopters, znalezion1 in the files of the game, maybe check this Address. Well, in a couple of hours, we know whether a leak is in fact that although present in the game l1dowiska whether this official graphics, for the period from sugeruj1 that helicopter actually maj1 you there pojawiæ.

Worth also hope that together with now1 aktualizacj1 for the game trafi1 of the more interesting changes, the zachêci3by for games. The last miesi1ce not by3y for 3askawe Fortnite  styczeñ is the worst time wzglêdem fiscal year 2017. What’s more, somewhere a week ago, on the market games battle royale pojawi3 it plays a powerful competitor  Call of Duty: Warzone  in the it’s been what more than 15 million players.