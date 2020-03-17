He died at the age of 92 years, of the artist Francisco Brennand

With the information available in the Online ADVERTISEMENT,

He died on Thursday (the 19th), the artist Francisco Brennand. The study in 92 years, died at 11 o’clock, at the Hospital Português in Recife, a result of complications from a respiratory infection. In the course of the Baroque churches in Brazil starts at the end of the afternoon, on Thursday, in the chapel of the Immaculate conception, and the inside of the Workshop Brennand, located in the district of at the level of the West Zone of são paulo. Most recently, his business was transformed into an Institute for the preservation of their cultural heritage.

The life and work of

Francisco de Paula Coimbra de Almeida Brennand, born on 11. June 1927 in Recife, Brazil. A man comrade, who led the 20th-century link to the concept of the genus, Francisco has learned Brennand, model, sound, artist’s Life time, then an employee of the factory, the pottery from his father. Influenced by Cicero’s Day, to travel to Europe in 1949, in the study with such greats as Andre Baby, and Fernand Léger, he came to know the works of Miró and Picasso. At the end of the day-revelation: the painter of Guernica was also a potter. “Here, I’ve seen that the ceramic could be of the same order of magnitude as the oil paintings, I was particularly interested in until then. Or even more,” he says, ” the owner of the works, the dimensions of the totemicamente public and the pillar of the crystal, and the other parts mimetizadas in the physical body of the machine.

Known as “the master of dreams, in November 1971, the artist began the reconstruction of Ancient pottery st John’s Meadow, founded by his father in 1917. This sentence, found in the ruins, it was the beginning of a colossal project of sculptures and ceramics, which are part of the internal areas and the external environment.

EFFECTS

“The the culture of Pernambuco has a lot of different brands, and one of the richest in the country. And, without a doubt, one of the most important references, which is currently in production, artist Francisco Brennand. It is a great loss for all. His work marked the time, and it has contributed to the projection on the state of the world. Leave it to all of us, one of the greatest values: its artistic production, we are proud“the testimony of the businessman, Joao Carlos Paes Mendonca, the President of the group JCPM, and the System Jornal do Commercio communication.

“I regret the loss of a huge, state of pernambuco as Francisco Brennand. It is our art, what Freire Paulo’s pedagogy, is to our way of thinking”, said senator Cristovam Buarque, on Thursday, the 19, to it on Twitter. Francisco Brennand, the art and culture of our country has marked. He took the name of Pernambuco, in the 4 corners of the world. Pernambuco state-of-the mourning to say only, thank you very much, Francisco Brennand life in his work“he wrote to the Federal Deputy, Daniel the rabbit on the microblogging.

“It is with regret that we are not talking about the death of the great artist from pernambuco, Francisco Brennand, now at the age of 92 years. It has his work with a variety of products, but it is most known for his work as a Potter, where he was the author of the most important cultural centers of the city and the state, such as the Oficina Cerâmica Francisco Brennand, and the Park of sculptures by Francisco Brennand. In the fall of 2017, he was awarded the order of merit of the Guararapes – the Grand cross, the highest award in the state of Pernambuco, order. My condolences to the family. A lot of light and the peace this time”attached Isaltino Nascimento, O) realizes the leader of the government in Alepe.

Here are a few additional references are

The story is in the update

IN THE LAST INTERVIEW OF THE BEAUTIFUL BAROQUE CHURCHES IN BRAZIL IN THE AD:

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAsHKdJA6DU(/embed)