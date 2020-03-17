How is the coronavirus, a reunion between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth prevented?

March 16, 2020 11:48 PM

The singer announced a tour, she worried her fans over the social networks.

The singer Miley Cyrus he took your account of Instagram to announce a new project, the encararía in the city of Melbourne, Australia. Your trip had to be used for business purposes, but their fanaticada in social networks wondered if he would be their sudden visit is also the deadline for timely Liam Hemsworth because it is his home.

If it is true, the diva of 27 years, was because his divorce with the protagonist “Hunger games”but much is speculated about the reasons for your travel. Not, however, you has in his social networks you have tried, the participation in a benefit concert for the Australian animal world. This event is in the framework of the forest fires caused great losses in the city at the beginning of the year.

In the meantime, it became known that the concert was provided for this 13. However, it was a product of the alarm worldwide coronavirus. Up to the date, the artist has not commented on the “World Tour” Bushfire Relief Concert”. But it is noteworthy that the funds would be for the rescue of wild animals.

Miley and Liam, the love of animals

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth they never put their plans to have children. They were convinced that the world has to bring in a hostile place, more and more people. So preferred to create a warm space in your house for your Pets. Which they did. But who would imagine that years later went, the one who was definitely with the animals but then a separation in the middle of this month of august.

According to a publication of the magazine Harpers Bazaar, in the divorce, and the signature of the for the separation, the highlight was the care was right for their Pets. Although for many it is like something without importance, not for the singer, the 29-year-old and the actor of 31 years. Both took care of the residence is a 15-animals!: 7 dogs, 3 cats, 2 ponies, 2 horses and a pig. Although I thought that the custody of the approaching wind in the sails, now turned into a storm.