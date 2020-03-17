IFMT is granted to the top five projects – MinutoMT

It happened on the evening of Thursday (12), in the auditorium of the administration building, the ceremony of award of the contract for the work: if the researchers in the presentation and Pitch the latest innovations developed by the IFMT in the year 2018 and 2019 at the latest. In addition to the students and teachers of the winning projects were also on the board of the University, and the Director of IFMT, William and Paula.

The work: when the researchers came to the Campus and a Smile from the 25th to the 27th of November this year, and it was to be scheduled to present, the outside of the community, the work of teaching, research and extension in the IFMT.

To hike search the IFMT, as already explained, by the associate dean for research, study and Innovation, from culture to culture, it is supported by the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa of the state of Mato Grosso – Fapemat and the conselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Científico e Tecnológico – CNPq), and the latter of which is a series of innovative projects. In addition to the projects, which, in turn, a mandatory action, innovation and entrepreneurship, where the best projects of the institution are regularly evaluated and referred to on the Cover?

So, a young woman, Helen Cristine Leimann, who is studying food technology at IFMT Campus Cuiabá – Bela Vista, a spin-off of the high-school-IFMT was noted that the survey is already a part of your life for some time now and pointed to the importance of this area. “The search is open, then, a number of new opportunities and new products to expand the market. So, in the view of the future of the job market in the U.S., for example, has more opportunities, because we know more what the survey provides us with”.

The associate dean for research, study and Innovation, stressed the need to promote the Institution, entrepreneurial activities and innovation, to wander from culture to culture. “We need to have our eyes, that kind of action, and thus prepare for the future.”

1. Place

Title of the project: “The ‘internet of things’, in structural health monitoring (SHM)”. Author: Ernany Paranagua, A Grapeggia, by Caio Oliveira, Angela de Fatima da Rocha, Loyse Sabrine, Matheus de Souza, Iuri Dias an impossible task, Some Leocadio Rosa

2

Title of the project: “the preparation of the godfather on the basis of of the the painted of amazon (pseudo-platystoma fasciatum x Leiarius marmoratus) wall in front of us”. Author: Daniel Easter, ” Marjorie, it needs to Lanzarin, Raphael, Castro, Helen Cristine Leimann, Thamara Larissa de Jesus Furtado

3

Title of the project: “the construction of the sampler passive ozone, tropospheric and measurement of such pollutants in the atmosphere, in Cuiabá, MT”. Author: Aninês A. Gomes; Agree-c. S. Pinheiro; Oandra, A. C. dos Santos; Emily A., N. clay; Oalas, A. M. dos Santos

4

Title of the project: “godfather, a thick paste of fish, with the addition of probiotics”. Author: Helen Cristine Leimann; On Mary’s porphyry; Rachel Simoni; Thamara Larissa de Jesus ‘ sister; she Marjorie Lazaron, of morality; Gricielle Subtly Appeared; Daniel Easter, celebrates its Grand opening; it must Lanzarin

# 5

Title of the project: “the development of Nutraceuticals: the use of medicinal plants for action-a diuretic and anti-oxidation”. Authors: Erico T., L. B., Teixeira, Ana E. B. Johnson; Elaine P. Smith, Anne, C. B., of the steps; Emanuele, S., Santiago, Paula F., A. F.-Christ-Mix) – F. L.-C. Cavenaghi; Demetrius A., Sousa.