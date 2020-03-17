“I’m in hell”: the shocking statements from Beyoncé in Vogue magazine

Copyright for the image

The artist, winner of several Grammy awards goes down in history as the first African-American on the cover of Vogue in september.





“I’m in hell and I am.”

This is just one of the confessions of the singer and actress Beyoncé in an autobiographical essay he wrote for the fashion magazine Vogue published in the number of september.

The pop diva, 36 years old, he spoke with the publication of fashion on your body, your pregnancy and other issues of your life, for the most important number in the journal in the year 2018.

Beyonce appeared in the headlines last week after she knew that would have total control over the cover Vogueincluding an examination of its authorship, as well as photos and text accompanied.

For this number of the magazine, Tyler Mitchell recruited, 23-year-old, who will be the first photographer to be black to be responsible for the title image

Beyoncé is also the first African-American to appear on the cover of Vogue september the month is important for the magazines of this type as is true with the fashion major and the various publications seek to measure the world, the introduction of your best cover and feature stories.

Beyonce makes in his essay for Vogue that you enjoyed your "curves" more than full" during your pregnancy.





“After the birth of my first daughter, I believed in the things the said society, as he has to look of my body,” he writes in his autobiographical essay.

“I pressed to lose everything, the weight of the child at three months and I programmed to ensure a small tour that I would do it,” he admits.

“Looking back, that was awesome”.

The singer writes that originally from Texas also the caesarean section of emergency the order had to be overcome, light the twins, Rumi, and Sir, ran to the concerns about the risk of the health of the three.

In this moment, the suffering of pre-eclampsia (describes a condition in connection with high blood pressure, gestational diabetes) and in peace to be more than a month.

After the birth, the singer admits that she accepted what he wanted to be her “body” and enjoy your “curves” more than full”.

“To this day, my arms, shoulders, chest, and thighs are full,” he says.

“I have a package from mom and I’m not get rid of in a hurry”.

Opportunities for new artists

Beyonce also spoke about her decision to work with Tyler Mitchell, and the importance of opening the doors for artists and young people.

Mitchell, 23 years old, made history as the first photographer in black be responsible for the cover september of Vogue.

“If the people in power to gain positions as an employee and promote people that sound like they look like you and come from the same areas in which they grew up, never be able to have a better understanding of the different experiences with them,” writes Beyoncé.

Tyler Mitchell, published on your page of Instagram, they have worked “to be honest, with an icon so big”.

“I come from the owners of the slaves”

Copyright for the image

Getty Images Image caption

Beyonce says that she took the time to "process" the revelation comes from a slave-holder.





About his past, Beyoncé his many live presentations mentioned, including the music festival Coachella and the tour ” On the Run II, and shows that he learned that he was from “an owner of slaves, whom he fell in love and married a slave girl”.

According to the artist, you took the time, this information is “in view”however, is certain: “that’s why God blessed me with my twins”.

In terms of your heritage, the winner of multiple Grammy awards says that it is important that her two daughters and her son are “on yourself” books, movies, and as an entrepreneur.

“I would like to learn more, more and life in all its fullness,” she adds.

“I’m in a place of gratitude in this moment. I am accepting who I am“.

