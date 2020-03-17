Jay-Z, husband of Beyoncé, the first billionaire of hip-hop

The rapper Jay-Z is officially the first billionaire of hip-hop, told Forbes, aupado by his signature entertainment, but also for the fruits of their investments on alcoholic beverages, art and real estate.

The singer Shawn Carter (his real name), grew up in one of the ensembles of houses with a bad reputation, Brooklyn, “the asset has accumulated a conservative 1,000 million us dollars, making it one of the few artists that the entertainment billionaire, and the first hip-hop”the magazine said in a new edition.

Emporio he Jay with interests in the brand of champagne, Armand de Brignac and cognac D ‘ Usse (a value of 310 million and 100 million dollars respectively)as well as 220 million in cash and investments, including a stake in Uber, of an estimated value of 70 million.

The singer of 49 years, she runs a music catalog of 75 million us dollars, other 75 million the entertainment company Roc Nation and 100 million the streaming service Tidal.

In the area of real estate, in addition to your penthouse in the trendy Tribeca neighborhood of New York, Jay-Z and his wife, the superstar said Beyoncéhave villas in East Hampton, New York and in the exclusive neighborhood of Bel Air Los Angelesreal estate can be added, such as 50 million dollar assets of the rapperhe added Forbes.

By 2017, Forbes said that the musical partners had to knead officially assets of a total of 1,000 million dollars.

It is widely believed that the hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre he had already achieved the status of a billionaire, especially after they declared themselves as such in 2014. But, according to the classification of the Forbes-2018, their personal wealth is in the environment 770 million us dollarsin spite of for him, sold his company, Beats by Dre, Apple 3,000 million.

The rapper Diddyfor his part, manages assets estimated at 825 millionin accordance with the same title. Along with Dre and Jay, not only the artists of the hip-hop, but the musicians richest American of all genres.

Swizz Beatz, the producer of several mega-hits by Jay-Z, told Forbes that the rapper created “the model for our culture.”

“A guy who looks like us, sounds like us, and he loves us, he came something I always feel that he is above us”, he said. “If a billionaire now, imagine what it can achieve”.

With information from AFP

