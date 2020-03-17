Jennifer Lawrence prefer to eat the gym instead of stop to what you like

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Jennifer Lawrencewho likes Paris ‘ new boyfriend, spoke about her diet in an interview with the You. Jennifer he reveals that this is the kind of person that prefers to fight, in the gym, instead of stopping to eat what you like.
“I don’t like it when people say to me, ‘I just how to do this or that.’ Because the one that I like. I am very strict with my diet, if I eat a piece of pizza, I eat a piece of pizza”“she said.
“If anything, I want more Sport than usual, because in order to feel a certain way, and in a way that I can fit in my clothes. I am, without being asked, then there will be pressure and feel your best”he said.
The actress also said, to eat it not stop all of the things you love. “For me, it is easier to put in a little extra effort in the gym, instead of that extra effort in, “Oh, no, I don ‘T like it”,”.
The Best picture of BACKGRID
And apart from the fact that the mind and the body to be balanced, Just, also is experiencing a good phase of love. The actress was spotted recently with her new boyfriend Cooke Maroney in both cities, well, romantic. First, they were discovered in Paris, France, and then on to Rome.
The rumors of the romance started in June, with a range of vehicles, stating that they have met each other through the By Laura Simpsonthe BFF’s on the map.
