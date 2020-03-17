Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrate their engagement party | people and celebrities

It seems that every time, if you do not have a closer given the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, but the price is still the date. Last weekend, the couple celebrated his engagement party at the home of long-time singer Carole Bayer Sager in Los Angeles (California). Hours after the artist and the entrepreneur popular pictures of the event on social networks.

Rodriguez, who asked him, before JLo during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas last March, after more than two years of dating, has published a photo of the beam with a couple in their Instagram subtitulándola: “What a great celebration! with family and close friends last night”.

In your storiesalso released a couple of images, the daughters of the couple: the Emme of Jlo from his previous marriage with Marc Anthony, and she, the youngest daughter of Of AROD with your exesposa, Cynthia Scurtis. Another snapshot shows the four along with the message: “night of fun with the family.”

The singer has been married and up to three times. The first two, with the Cuban writer Ojani Noa in 1997) and dancer Chris Judd four years later, not the year of life. Permanently would be in the year 2004, she married singer Marc Anthony. Fruit of their relationship ended in 2011, came his two children, twins Emme and Maximilian.

Alex Rodriguez, he was between 2002 and 2008, with the psychologist Cynthia Scurtis, mother of his two daughters, Natasha and her. The divorce came to know that he had cheated on her with a dancer from Las Vegas, and published, other extramarital relationships. In the following years, the former baseball, he went with the Actresses Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz and they are in connection with Madonna, and Demi Moore.

These are always a special few days for JLo. First demonstrated for Versace, then it is clear that they will act in the break of the Super Bowll 2020 in addition to Shakira, and now this festival ocmpromiso.

All 50 JLo’s lives are a great time personally and artistically with 40 million albums sold, more than a billion euros, the volume of donations along of his films, almost a hundred million followers on Instagram and even a Guinness record. His career and influence, a pioneer and a must have in the Latin world, has been recognized in the last one and a half years, with the “Vanguard award” from MTV, Fashion Icon, the CFDA (Council of Fashion designers of America) and a place in the list of the 100 most influential people in the year 2018, created the magazine Time.

Alex Rodriguez is a lot more that the partner of Jennifer Lopez. After the success in the sport, made the leap into the world of business and television, with a success little is usual among his colleagues.

During his sporting career Cristiano was Ronaldo of baseball. And not only is the best paid League. They went through the big teams, such as the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers, and was so popular that it managed to have a loving mote in sports: A-Rod. But her talent was accompanied by an ego, you are yesterday, the headlines of the relevant media. Your temper on the field was filled to the criticism, of his career.

Despite the controversy, the figures of a brilliant career, which in the end is not just to confirm. In the year 2014 has been recognised doped after his move to the New York Yankees in a meeting with the Agency for the control of drugs in the United States (DEA, its acronym in English). What made under oath, and in return, immunity and in the presence of his lawyer, before the Federal agents. The main objective of the research the wrong doctor, Anthony Bosch, the man who delivered them, allegedly, the drugs, the him and other players, it was.

The scandal and the injuries meant that he in the last game of professional earlier than expected, in august 2016, when he still had the contract. Since then, the building has a successful television career as a sports commentator for Fox and ESPN, and participated in several reality shows. Between them, the competition for entrepreneurs Shark Tank (The trade with the sharks).

In addition to its revenue from television and advertising (Ambassador Ralph Lauren), and their juicy contracts as a player, some of the more than 300 million euros, Rodriguez has assets amassed by investing in the masonry and in a chain of fitness studios. Recommended by his friend and mentor of Warren Buffett, has built an Empire with his company, A-ROD Corp.