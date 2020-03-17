Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez new details of the wedding expected | Instagram

The compromise between the singer Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez is just around the corner, new details have emerged to date from one of the links of the most anticipated.

Some sources close to the couple have revealed that the ex-couples, the friends not missing this weddingthat takes already anticipate will be a boom by the media.

It is worth noting that the connection between the pop diva and the ex-player of baseball you after for the coming summer of this year.

This Association represents the fourth marriage for you during the ex-players the second, both of them are excited by all the preparations.

It is worth noting that the pair of leads on the basis of the past by 2017, learned by the singer Marc Anthony, who was then a partner of the artist.

In addition, it was announced that you could visit on this link, the ex-couples both, according to information from a source close to the U.S. portal, Entertainment Tonight revealed. “The pair is the all-love and invite your ex”, proved the means of information.

So we can not doubt that the artist Marc Anthony and Cynthia Scurtis arrived to the ceremony in which his ex-couples who shared their lives, because the four maintain a good relationship with them, as his pairs.

It is worth noting that the artist was married to the artist, Valio la pena, Marc Anthony between the years of 2004 and 2011, with whom procreó their twins Max and Emme.

During part , Alex with Melissa since 2002 up until the 2008 the mother of his daughters Natasha and Ella.

So soon, the friends you know very well what you want to celebrate that union in their lives and, apparently, promises to be an unforgettable wedding.

“The wedding will be beautiful, but not huge,” assures the source. “The partners want it to be a celebration of fun and full of love to his family and closest friends. The children of the two play an important role in the wedding. They plan to marry in the summer and can’t wait until the big day. What do everything together and are married in the world, but to have a great desire to take a step further and are excited it is officially,” he adds.

It should be noted that the “Diva from the bronx“with that suffered by some of the relations before the employers, who are very soon your life and family.

From 1997 to 1998, he was married with Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, in the years 2001 to 2003. Also was on the altar with the actor Ben Affleck, with whom he was obliged, for the years 2002 to 2004. Later, gave a beautiful relationship with the dancer Casper Smart, between 2011 and 2014.

Alex Rodriguez getting married for the second time, the new yorker, however, the entrepreneur came up with some Actresses such as Kate Hudson about in 2008, and Cameron Diaz between 2010 and 2011.