The actress from “Teen mom” Cheyenne Floyd, is the last example from separate families, which together have a good relationship with your exparejas and new romances. Cheyenne Floyd announced that she plans the ‘gender reveal’ for the new, the son of his former spouse, with whom she shares a son, a friendly relationship, similar to that which we have seen between Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Alex Rodriguez, and Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.