Jennifer Lopez meets with a black dress transparent with sequins, her toned body

Jennifer Lopez she is a goddess: on his 50-year-old is not only a singer or dancer, but an actress, model, businesswoman and now a designer of shoes.

The Alliance with the brand DSW, the diva from the Bronx, released his own collection of sandals, show your good taste and creativity in these parts.

From 16 March, the sandals went on sale on the website of DSW, because of the coronavirus are, avoid public events, and most of the shops remain closed, with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies.

The stunning dress transparent of Jennifer Lopez

“I’m home, hoping that you are in safety. Here it is to brighten a bit your day … I’m so proud of you to throw my new shoes collection, now on @DSW!”, he squeezed Jennifer Lopez is happy about this new achievement in his career.

In the common picture of J. Lo, so once again your great body my dress is black and transparent, covered with sequins and show off your toned tummy and your legs.

More pictures of the Jennifer Lopez other models of its Shoe collection now shows at a glance more spring-like with neon colors.

Without a doubt, J. Lo is a perfect style for any occasion and so easy to check to replicate on your profile of Instagram, some of them depending on the occasion.

In terms of their sandals in different colors and prints, which you can adjust according to your personality.

There are models in white, black, animal print, and up to the platform running, for added comfort.

