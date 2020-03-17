Jennifer Lopez shares his phone number on Instagram

It seems that JLo is desperate, and the best ” during the show, the half-time break of the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez strives to give their best, while you are issued your presentation in the half-time break of the Super Bowl, and has even stopped, your phone number on Instagram, so fans can say, what are the songs you want are, you interpret them in the course of their creation of music.

“1 day! Let ‘ s it Miami get. ✨🏈✨ Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs ” you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #Pepsi half time show! 📸 @lacarba 🎤 @shure” wrote the diva from the Bronx, on this platform.

View this post on Instagram 1 day! Let ‘ s it Miami get. ✨🏈✨ Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs ” you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #Pepsi half time show! 📸 @lacarba 🎤 @shure Post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 1, 2020 at 12:02pm PST

Shakira, who will not also come in between the time this ends, but has to take there’s something strange with his publications, before the famous game, and just this Sunday.

View this post on Instagram Gotta be resourceful! ☔ 🌧 It to be recursive! ☔ 🌧 Post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Feb 1, 2020 at 6:15pm PST