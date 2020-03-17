Jennifer Lopez throws her shoes collection

Getty Images Jennifer Lopez

The interesting news on this Tuesday, the main role is played by Jennifer Lopez throws his collection of shoes, Gabriel Soto responds to comments of Laura Bozzo.

Also, you know, Danna García confesses, is a carrier of the coronavirus, the filming was the Batman moved, due to the coronavirus, the news of the day.

Stay with us and discover this and more news from the world of entertainment implementation:

Jennifer Lopez is not for everyone, and now another success shows more At the announcement of his introduction of his collection of shoes, so let the Diva on the social network.

“I am very excited to announce the launch of the Jlo by Jennifer Lopez, the new collection of shoes that I designed and is for sale only in DSW,” wrote the actress in your account of Instagram.

The designs are already on his website and can also.shops Designer Shoe Warehouse, and web dsw.com purchase the new collection spring 2020 ” contains very different styles for every taste and budget

The world of design has always a passion to the super-star, and here are twelve models in accordance with the spirit of New York, Los Angeles and Miami, in three cities of your career have shaped.

2. Gabriel Soto is responding to the strong criticism of Laura Bozo.

Because of the romantic relationship with Gabriel Soto with Irina Baeva, some of the presenters on TV, have criticized has, mercilessly, as in the case of Laura Bozzo, who did not hide her disapproval in the face of these partners.

In this context, the Russian actress, has felt it already, but now your life partner Gabriel Soto also revealed that people think and feel about this hot topic.

“Irina says it is, and I say to you, take the things from which they come from, what if I told you, there’s a sadness, a woman who is up with this rudeness, especially a theme that doesn’t fit to him, rather do not care, neither interested nor relates to, much less to develop, and especially these so-vulgar woman, too, take the things of a man, and as we say: Peter says about John, that Peter,” said the actor, who for 44 years.

But: “the affection of people who want to people around us, we have work, we have just the novel, the unmarried daughters’, which was a great success, I have suggestions for the theatre and-most importantly-my daughters are well, and my daughters are well,” said the heartthrob.

3. Danna García confesses, has coronavirus

The Colombian actress recently moved to the American continent and from Europe, where the problem of the coronavirus is very latent, and last Monday, stood by her account of Instagram, which is a carrier of the virus.

“Yes, I am in isolation, Yes, I have the corona virus, but I have symptoms that I think are very positive,” actress.

“I’m well insulated. I don’t avoid contact with people, the ideal is that the health system will collapse in our countries (…) If the first-world have difficulty, imagine that non-first-world -, then you have to try to be at home, avoid the risk of contagion to other…”, said the main cast of “Pasión de gavilanes on Twitter”.

“We have stressed symptoms that are not of life or death, or it was not, that we get ourselves into distress, to tell us to stay home, because it test enough material, reagent, in order to”, Schmidt for 40 years.

4. Hang the filming of the movie Batman because of the COVID-19

The filming of The Batman was carried out in London, and it is the last production, is interrupted, because of the pandemic of coronavirus.

In a press release from Warner Bros. Pictures announced on Saturday, Entertainment Weekly, that the company “will be the production of The Batman in a break of two weeks, starting today, the study will continue to monitor the situation from up close”.

It is a doubt that production, one of the most anticipated in the next year is reached, brand new for the date, which was planned on 25. June 2021.

The film production of ” The Batman of DC Films, the Director is Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson as the protagonist adheres to a long list of films that have been interrupted and delayed their premieres by the terrible problem of the coronavirus.

5. To prevent multiple casinos in Las Vegas close to the spread of the coronavirus

How many shops have begun across the country close their doors in order to help curb the COVID-19, the casinos in Las Vegas are no exception-have done to the cause.

As in the case of the MGM Resorts announced on Sunday that it would temporarily all of the sites of Las Vegas from this Tuesday will not be any bookings before 1 accepted.may.

Jim Murren, Chairman and ceo of MGM Resorts said that the decision to close completely, was “for the well-being of our employees, guests and communities”.

Murren said in a statement: “to invest in spite of our commitment to clean, additional resources, and promote health and at the same time take decisions to close the heavy, certain aspects of our operations, it is now clear that this slow down is a public health crisis requires a collective action is important if we want to, and their progression”.

Also, Wynn Resorts announced that they closed their doors for two weeks starting this Tuesday, and before the end of this period, the company assesses whether it is necessary to increase the period of the termination of the activity